Links zu einer Videoserie, die in einfachen Schritten erklärt wie über Teams E-Learning Unterricht stattfinden kann:

Anlegen eines Teams:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=re8Muc56puU&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=1

Kommunikation in Teams:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wOeckXFc0E&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=2

Dateiablage:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVX30eXmZYc&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=3

Besprechungen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4KVXuivdsg&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=4

Aufgabenmanagement:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nqcx2fIX_U&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=5

Teams aus Schülersicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B0EDunFeZE&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=6

