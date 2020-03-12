Links zu einer Videoserie, die in einfachen Schritten erklärt wie über Teams E-Learning Unterricht stattfinden kann:
Anlegen eines Teams:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=re8Muc56puU&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=1
Kommunikation in Teams:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wOeckXFc0E&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=2
Dateiablage:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVX30eXmZYc&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=3
Besprechungen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4KVXuivdsg&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=4
Aufgabenmanagement:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nqcx2fIX_U&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=5
Teams aus Schülersicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B0EDunFeZE&list=PLtPdttiec-FwCzpCHCYrYZzE_GrpY7nbe&index=6